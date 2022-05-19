Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of GEMD stock opened at GBX 61.80 ($0.76) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £86.73 million and a P/E ratio of 7.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 53.66. Gem Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 42.36 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 79.40 ($0.98). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Gem Diamonds’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 3.45%. Gem Diamonds’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

