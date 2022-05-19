Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 325 ($4.01) price target on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.03) to GBX 320 ($3.94) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 318.75 ($3.93).

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 256.15 ($3.16) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 274.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 281.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.93. Tesco has a 12-month low of GBX 221.70 ($2.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.75). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 7.70 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.48%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

