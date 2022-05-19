Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $21.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

BHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $150,971.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHC stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,102,487. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

