Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BHC. Bank of America cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $35,393.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,328.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,225,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,653,000 after buying an additional 335,045 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,863 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,884,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,827,000 after purchasing an additional 51,439 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,158,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,276,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

