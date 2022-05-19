BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.57-$2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.69 billion-$19.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.86 billion.

BCE stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.38. 1,572,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.47.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 110.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Argus increased their target price on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BCE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 107.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

