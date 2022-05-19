Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives GBX 525.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 521.57 ($6.43).

Several brokerages recently commented on BEZ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.09) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 541 ($6.67) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.26) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.10), for a total transaction of £20,041.74 ($24,706.29). Also, insider Raj Agrawal acquired 429 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,887.60 ($2,326.92).

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 471.14 ($5.81) on Monday. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.59) and a one year high of GBX 516.20 ($6.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 421.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 437.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

