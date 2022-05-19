BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $312.21 Million

Brokerages expect that BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) will post sales of $312.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BeiGene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $307.52 million to $316.90 million. BeiGene posted sales of $149.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BeiGene will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BeiGene.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 218.25%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BGNE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,253.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

BGNE stock traded up $3.52 on Monday, hitting $134.61. 7,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,858. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $120.00 and a twelve month high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.85.

BeiGene Company Profile (Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeiGene (BGNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.