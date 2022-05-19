Belt Market Capitalization Hits $71.12 Million (BELT)

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Belt coin can now be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular exchanges. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4,798.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.97 or 0.00829210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.00 or 0.00461868 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033515 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,488.72 or 1.66836603 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008911 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

