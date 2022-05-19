Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €27.00 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €27.00 ($28.13) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DTE. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($27.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($28.13) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($23.44) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($25.63) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($21.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.96 ($24.96).

Shares of DTE stock traded down €0.03 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting €18.10 ($18.85). The stock had a trading volume of 8,554,675 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.69. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($13.25) and a one year high of €18.13 ($18.89).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

