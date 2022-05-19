Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 22 ($0.27) target price on the stock.

JLP opened at GBX 15.10 ($0.19) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of £398.95 million and a PE ratio of 12.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.81. Jubilee Metals Group has a one year low of GBX 13.30 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 21.20 ($0.26).

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through four segments: Metals Processing, Business Development, Exploration, and Corporate. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, osmium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

