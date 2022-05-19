Berry Data Market Capitalization Reaches $324,210.63 (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 19th. Berry Data has a total market cap of $324,210.63 and $4,895.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Berry Data alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.09 or 0.00594952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.86 or 0.00422414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00033208 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,529.16 or 1.57019077 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008644 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.