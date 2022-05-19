Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. Berry has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Berry will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.50%.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $22,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,703,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,803,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Berry by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Berry by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Berry in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry by 66.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

