Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) Director Purchases $16,380.00 in Stock

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) Director Michael Young acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $16,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,210.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BTTR opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92. Better Choice Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $9.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Better Choice by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Better Choice by 873.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Better Choice by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 59,468 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Better Choice by 1.7% during the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,921,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 49,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Better Choice by 5.3% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 529,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 26,751 shares during the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Better Choice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Better Choice from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

