Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Down 4.3%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.04 and last traded at $26.06. Approximately 46,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,848,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

BYND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.77.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 54.79% and a negative return on equity of 160.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

