BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) will report $443.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $447.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $440.00 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $512.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 49.15%. The business had revenue of $506.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on BGCP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ BGCP traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,361. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in BGC Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 13.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in BGC Partners by 5.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

