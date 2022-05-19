BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) will report $65.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.75 million and the highest is $67.25 million. BGSF posted sales of $74.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year sales of $272.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $270.43 million to $273.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $291.27 million, with estimates ranging from $287.55 million to $295.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BGSF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other news, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 20,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $253,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C. David Allen, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $39,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,232.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in BGSF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BGSF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BGSF by 1,624.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BGSF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGSF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,697. The firm has a market cap of $130.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. BGSF has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

