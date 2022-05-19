BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 30,522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 244,123 shares.The stock last traded at $9.18 and had previously closed at $9.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.28.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth $39,142,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth about $2,953,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

