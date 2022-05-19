BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stake Reduced by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 573.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 54,765 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $7,248,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in BigCommerce by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 19,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.12.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $118,889.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $39,068.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at $958,226.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 213,715 shares of company stock worth $4,379,630 over the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $72.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BigCommerce (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.