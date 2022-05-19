Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.14–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $182.30 million-$183.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.84 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.35–$0.34 EPS.
BILL traded up $12.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.42. 4,893,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.01. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total value of $261,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,050 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $484,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,687 shares of company stock worth $16,094,897 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
