Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,937 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Bio-Techne worth $14,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after purchasing an additional 172,930 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,752,000 after buying an additional 152,847 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 528.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,496,000 after buying an additional 129,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 957.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,320,000 after buying an additional 86,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,870.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $394.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $359.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.04. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $335.02 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

