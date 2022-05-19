BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 19th. One BitCapitalVendor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $148,824.91 and $86,449.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,471.29 or 1.00008481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002156 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001697 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Coin Profile

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

