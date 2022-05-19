BlackHat (BLKC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $140,501.00

BlackHat (BLKC) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $140,501.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlackHat has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

