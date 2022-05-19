BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 53,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 332,552 shares.The stock last traded at $15.41 and had previously closed at $14.92.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%.
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

