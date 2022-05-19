BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 53,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 332,552 shares.The stock last traded at $15.41 and had previously closed at $14.92.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCAT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,130,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,027,000 after buying an additional 855,039 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $9,239,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 675.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 281,406 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,396,000.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

–

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.