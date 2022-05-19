BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Down 19.5% in April

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 233,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of BlackRock Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.54. 205,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,882. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $6.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.0344 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $4,515,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $3,445,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 228.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 191,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

