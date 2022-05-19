Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) to report $3.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Blackstone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.24 billion and the lowest is $3.09 billion. Blackstone reported sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone will report full year sales of $13.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.19 billion to $15.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $16.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackstone.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,510,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,184,437 and have sold 1,090,152 shares valued at $66,040,454. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

BX traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $102.49. 30,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,589. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.12 and its 200-day moving average is $124.11. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

