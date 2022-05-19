Blockstack Market Cap Reaches $358.50 Million (STX)

Blockstack (STX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Blockstack coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $358.50 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockstack has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blockstack Profile

Blockstack (CRYPTO:STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org . The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Blockstack

