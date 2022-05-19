Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $132.33

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 132.33 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 133 ($1.64). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 132 ($1.63), with a volume of 472,094 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 132.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £656.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 2.03 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In other Bluefield Solar Income Fund news, insider John Rennocks sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £42,350 ($52,206.61).

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

