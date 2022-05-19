B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 600 ($7.40) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 600 ($7.40) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 685 ($8.44) to GBX 630 ($7.77) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.14) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.40) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 605.67 ($7.47).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 440.70 ($5.43) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 525.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 574.26. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 436.50 ($5.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 651.40 ($8.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of £4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.