B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BMEGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 600 ($7.40) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 600 ($7.40) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 685 ($8.44) to GBX 630 ($7.77) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.14) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.40) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 605.67 ($7.47).

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 440.70 ($5.43) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 525.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 574.26. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 436.50 ($5.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 651.40 ($8.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of £4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25.

About B&M European Value Retail (Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.