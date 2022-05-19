BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,740. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $235,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

