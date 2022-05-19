Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,460.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,790.79.

Shares of BKNG traded up $53.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,103.40. The company had a trading volume of 387,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,059. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,192.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,298.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a PE ratio of 170.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

