Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,799,312 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Booking were worth $137,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 54,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,238,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,050.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,190.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2,301.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 165.89, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,790.79.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.