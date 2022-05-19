BOOM (BOOM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $76,913.00

BOOM (BOOM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. BOOM has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $76,913.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,513.71 or 1.00220114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00101669 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 966,998,954 coins and its circulating supply is 777,968,221 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

