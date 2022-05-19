BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after buying an additional 214,073 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,107,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,853,000 after buying an additional 56,095 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 226,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 66,728 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 69,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

NYSE:BWA opened at $38.35 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

