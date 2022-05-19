Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 579.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.98.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $80,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,769.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock worth $4,402,835 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

