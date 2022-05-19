BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.35 Million

Analysts expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $8.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.50 million. BrainsWay posted sales of $7.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year sales of $35.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.35 million to $36.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $42.07 million, with estimates ranging from $40.20 million to $43.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 22.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on BrainsWay in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 130.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWAY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.41. 4,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,007. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a market cap of $105.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.08. BrainsWay has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $11.77.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

