BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BRC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRC will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BRC.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of BRC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

BRC stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.26. 523,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,102. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15. BRC has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

