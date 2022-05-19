BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) will post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.50. BrightView posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. BrightView had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightView has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 2,851.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,542,000 after buying an additional 1,810,590 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 527,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 4,163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 395,069 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,492,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,793,000 after buying an additional 371,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 277,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BrightView stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $11.76. 172,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,261. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. BrightView has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

