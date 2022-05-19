British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.60

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $10.32. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 510 ($6.29) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 514.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 522.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The firm has a market cap of £4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 69.32. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 441.70 ($5.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 563.80 ($6.95).

In other British Land news, insider Mark Aedy purchased 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 533 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £8,229.52 ($10,144.87). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 1,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.60), for a total transaction of £10,127.55 ($12,484.65). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,633 shares of company stock worth $868,394.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLND shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.16) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.86) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.01) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British Land has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 529.29 ($6.52).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

