Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.2% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Broadcom worth $271,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 99,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $26.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $543.90. The company had a trading volume of 147,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,248. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.70 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $594.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

