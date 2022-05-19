Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.7% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Broadcom by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $24.36 on Thursday, hitting $546.21. 3,487,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,113. The stock has a market cap of $223.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $594.03 and its 200 day moving average is $591.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $445.33 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

