Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.8% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $43,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,197,312,000 after buying an additional 164,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after buying an additional 77,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after buying an additional 406,091 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,179,087,000 after buying an additional 138,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO stock traded down $16.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $554.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,248. The company has a market cap of $226.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.70 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $594.03 and its 200-day moving average is $591.38.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.