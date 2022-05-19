Brokerages Anticipate Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $214.33 Million

Equities analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) to post $214.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $226.82 million. Accel Entertainment posted sales of $201.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year sales of $925.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $836.50 million to $982.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $192.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.96 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.62% and a net margin of 5.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 11,880 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $154,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $437,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,054. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

ACEL stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 193,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.06. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

