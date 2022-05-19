Brokerages Anticipate Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Endeavour Silver reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

EXK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $612.10 million, a PE ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

