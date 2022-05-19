Brokerages Anticipate GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) will post sales of $2.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics posted sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year sales of $8.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $9.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $9.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NYSE:GXO traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $52.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,185. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.80.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

