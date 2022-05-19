Brokerages Anticipate Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $13.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.40 million and the highest is $13.93 million. Pulmonx posted sales of $12.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year sales of $58.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.10 million to $59.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $90.25 million, with estimates ranging from $87.50 million to $94.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of LUNG traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,748. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $45.81.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $29,330.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Pulmonx by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

