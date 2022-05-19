Brokerages Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $77.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.62 million and the lowest is $61.62 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $61.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $339.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $334.09 million to $344.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $386.51 million, with estimates ranging from $376.75 million to $396.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alithya Group.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 61,614 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 95,901 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Alithya Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 20.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALYA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.11. 6,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,762. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

