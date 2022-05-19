Brokerages Expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.04 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAPGet Rating) will report $14.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.88 million and the lowest is $13.20 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $12.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $61.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.12 million to $62.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $74.25 million, with estimates ranging from $72.65 million to $75.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on EDAP. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 820,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $723,000. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDAP opened at $7.25 on Monday. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60.

Edap Tms Company Profile (Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

