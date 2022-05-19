Brokerages Expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.22). Magenta Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 201.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 796,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 531,984 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,786,000. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 5,359,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 489,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 406.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 191,986 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

