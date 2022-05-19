Brokerages Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $566.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) to post $566.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $572.60 million and the lowest is $558.30 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $291.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The business’s revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.61.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,374 shares in the company, valued at $31,633,744.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $1,196,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,380 shares of company stock worth $10,641,957 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTEN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,817,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.71%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

