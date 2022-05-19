Brokerages Expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.80 million. Pyxis Tankers posted sales of $4.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full year sales of $31.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.10 million to $34.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $33.93 million, with estimates ranging from $31.80 million to $35.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pyxis Tankers.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 50.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pyxis Tankers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Pyxis Tankers worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PXS traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $2.92. 224,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,234. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

About Pyxis Tankers (Get Rating)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Tankers (PXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.